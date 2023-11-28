A TikTok video of a couple’s romantic surprise in bed captured the hearts of many viewers

The man woke up his girlfriend with bundles of cash in the morning

The girlfriend was overjoyed by the money gift and said money was her love language

A couple’s sweet surprise in bed went viral on TikTok.

The man decided to treat his girlfriend with bundles of cash as a morning gift.

Nigerian gets cash breakfast in bed. Photo credit: TikTok/@shesfliare

Source: TikTok

He gently woke her up and handed her the money, making her smile with delight.

The girlfriend thanked him for the generous gesture and said money was her love language, as he had remembered.

Watch the video below:

Mhiz favourite reacted:

“My mouth no gree close as tears Dey comot my eye.”

Mmma7363 said:

“Guy I goo cook better food ehhh.”

Swtfingy05 wrote:

“Richie no touch girl hand.”

Lilianclement840 commented:

“Poor man pikin go think say na juju th girl use hold the guy.”

Somebodyshappiness8:

“Na do una dey do for here.”

User8109242553224:

“Let the Single Breeeeeeeeth .Many people done shout God When tire.”

Michelle:

“Una no de rest.”

Deejay_kylie:

“I go burst cry S ahhh them neva cook once talkless of dis kind expensİve meal.”

Ebby~Owen:

“Na dis kind breakfast I wan dey see no be one slice of bread wit one egg.”

Smilelet00:

“I feel like crying.”

