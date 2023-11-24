A heartwarming video of a man renewing his vow to his wife for the third time went viral onlinel online

The couple looked happy and thrilled to celebrate their lasting love after many years of marriage

The video showed the husband putting the ring on his wife’s finger with joy

A touching video that captured the moment a man renewed his vow to his wife for the third time melted the hearts of many online viewers.

The couple radiated happiness and excitement as they commemorated their enduring love and commitment after many years of marriage.

Lovely couple renews vows. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: TikTok

The video revealed the husband lovingly putting the ring on his wife’s finger with a big smile on his face.

Many social media users who watched the video expressed their joy over it and hoped for a love that is reveting and intriguing the one they had

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mario8163258734 reacted:

“This night will be different I come in peace ooo.”

Bella gold said:

“WoW moon light night.”

Blackdiamondd149:

“I saw the gold.”

Haleemah:

“Awwwwn more Life to the both of them.”

Oluwapelumigrace12:

“Awwnn so lovely.”

User1218808057295:

“So good to watch.”

Sabi_gurl:

“You're so lucky.”

Oluwajenrolal:

“God oo.”

Nafisah’

“ So Lovelyyyvvyy.”

