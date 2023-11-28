A trending video shows the student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, reportedly recuperating in the hospital after her record attempt

The lady, Subair Enitan, vowed to wash her hands for 50 hours, and she ended up doing it for 58 hours non-stop

In the video shared on Twitter, the lady was spotted lying down at a place that looked like a ward, with her hands looking pale

Many Nigerians are reacting to the video of the lady who embarked on a handwashing marathon.

In the video, which was shared by @_Dr_Bush_, the young lady, Subair Enitan, was spotted at a place that looked like a hospital ward.

Enitan washed her hands to set a new Guinness World Record. Photo credit: Twitter/@_Dr_Bush_.

Subair embarked on the handwashing journey, vowing to wash her hands continuously for 50 hours.

Subair, who is a student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, ended up washing her hands for 58 hours.

The marathon, aimed at setting a new Guinness World Record, ended early Monday morning.

In the video, she was seen lying down with her hands raised. Her hands looked pale due to prolonged washing.

The record has yet to be certified by Guinness World Records.

Reactions as OAU student lands in hospital after hand-washing marathon

@Bubee_O said:

"People in the comments talking like ridiculous world records are peculiar to Nigerians clearly didn’t read physical copies of GWR books growing up."

@jharmo said:

"Their colleagues in advanced countries are in the lab carrying out research but our govt have reduced our students to chasing frivolities."

@ManUTDblood said:

"Africans/Nigerians are very funny people. Did you devote your 58 hours to washing just your hands? A 13-year-old in China is sleeping in the laboratory trying to figure out the next thing to create."

@Capolutiti said:

"Nigerians will tear this Guinness book by the time they are done."

Irish chef dethrones Hilda Baci

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Alan Fisher dethroned Hilda Baci to become the record holder for a cooking marathon.

Fisher cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes to clinch the top title.

Hilda congratulated Alan for the title but said she was still a title holder in spirit.

