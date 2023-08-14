A Nigerian lady graduated from the University of Ibadan with a First Class Honours degree in Law and won the BOSAN Scholarship award in 2021

She faced the challenge of time management, as she was working as a freelancer while studying

She overcame this by adopting a “read to understand” approach to studying and structuring her activities

Joy Nneoma Abogu is a young Nigerian woman who graduated from the University of Ibadan with a First Class Honours degree in Law.

She also won the prestigious Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN) Scholarship award in 2021, beating over 120 other First Class Law students from various faculties of Law in Nigeria.

The first class graduate also gives tips on how to excel academically. Photo credit: Joy Abogu

Source: Original

She is currently working as a content manager and chief recruiter for an organization.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In a conversation with Legit.ng, she said:

"While I'm proud of anything and everything I've achieved in my life so far, some achievements stand over and above the others. For instance, winning the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN) Scholarship award in 2021 was the highlight of my year at the time. What even made it more exciting was the fact that out of over 120 First Class Law students from various faculties of Law in Nigeria, I was number 1 at the end of the day."

Abogu’s journey to academic excellence was not an easy one.

She had to balance her work life and academic life, as she was working as a freelancer while studying.

Overcoming the challenges of time management

She faced the challenge of time management, as she had to attend classes, do assignments, prepare for exams, and meet deadlines for her clients.

She told Legit.ng:

"While I faced a lot of difficulties, I think the one that stood out the most was time. I was working while schooling, so it was very challenging for me."

To overcome this challenge, Abogu adopted a “read to understand” approach to studying.

She said:

"To cope with the time issue, I always had to structure my activities in order to find a balance. My approach to studying was a "read to understand" one. So I don't cram, except for my Cases and authorities. When I read, I try to break down the concepts in my head and explain it to myself as I would to another person."

Abogu’s hard work and diligence paid off as she graduated with a First Class Honours degree in Law.

Being smart has its place

Abogu said that being smart has its privileges, as people treat you differently in a positive way.

Abogu’s advice to anyone who wants to achieve academic excellence is to be diligent and committed to whatever they set their hearts upon.

She said:

"My advice to anyone who wants to achieve academic excellence is that they should always be diligent and committed to whatever they set their hearts upon. Diligence requires you to make intentional and deliberate efforts. What is important is putting in the work needed to achieve what you want. Study hard, find a reading mechanism that works for you, prepare for your exams ahead of time, and always put your best in any form of assessment. Whatever you do, do it well."

Aminat Yusuf with 5.0 CGPA in Law opens up

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Aminat Yusuf, a law graduate from University who achieved a perfect 5.0 cumulative grade point average (CGPA), has revealed her surprise.

She spoke to TVC in an interview and said that her friend had predicted that she would be widely celebrated.

She said that one of the reasons she was doubtful was because of her hijab, which she thought might limit her recognition and acceptance in the society.

Source: Legit.ng