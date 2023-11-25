A Nigerian lady confused eyewitnesses a park after asking a bus conductor if he was heading to America

The Lagos conductor first stared at the young lady in shock before playing along with her hilarious show

While sharing the clip via her official TikTok account, the lady sternly lamented that she was tired of Nigeria

A TikTok video making waves on the internet captured a comical moment between a bus conductor and a lady.

The lady identified as @reekyohk on TikTok had approached a bus conductor, and asked if the bus was heading to America.

Lady laments in video, says she's tired of Nigeria Photo credit: @reekohk/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Confusion as lady asks Lagos conductor to take her to America

Her weird request caused a wave of amusement and confusion among the passengers and even the conductor.

However, after a few seconds, he decided to play along with the lady and her friends who stood beside her.

In his humorous response, he assured them that indeed, the bus was headed to America.

Reactions trail viral video of lady desiring to relocate to America

Netizens took to the comments section to share their hilarious opinions about the video.

@mikaylaforson4 said:

“Eii dis is wat u do nu get kidnapped. Wat problem have I not seen before.”

@sharoy laks said:

“Wahala be like America, one woman say dey go Dubai.”

@PABLOBETHEL said:

“Baba shock for 2secs, which America?”

@sumaila said:

"Lagos to London by bus. And it's very cheap o."

@zanxyposh commented:

“Dis is me and my friends Everytime we are coming back from work.”

@lyke_da_first reacted:

“Remember when I played this prank in secondary school keke guy nearly wound me i no know why e de vex.”

@Gift Chimuanya said:

“U look familiar, like l've seen u somewhere before, Do u stay at ajah?”

