A couple’s incredible dance skills in their living room went viral on TikTok

The wife, who was heavily pregnant, could be seen enjoying herself and busting some moves with her husband

She also revealed that the video was filmed just a few hours before she delivered her baby

A TikTok video of a couple showing off their amazing dance moves in their living room has captured the attention of many viewers.

The video featured a husband and wife who were dancing energetically and joyfully to a catchy song, despite the wife being heavily pregnant.

Beautiful couple danced. Photo credit: TikTok/@preciouschinedu82

Source: TikTok

The video received a lot of praise and admiration from TikTok users who were impressed by the couple’s skills and happiness.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Roselle reacted:

“My love go say thank you tire.”

Dalaly45 said:

“Congratulations dear.”

User6373636373773 wrote:

“Congratulations mama, see pretty princess.”

Ausjoe:

“Very big congratulations to you.”

User5675329872392:

“So sweet Congrat my dear.”

Emlove710:

“Indeed a fine girl.”

Presh:

“Congratulations oooo.”

Opeyemi:

“Congratulations dear I tap in to your blessings.”

Rita Ifionu:

“Congratulations dear.”

Lucymodest:

“Congratulations dear.”

Source: Legit.ng