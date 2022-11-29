A young lady, Pamela Victor, has celebrated his efforts despite graduating with a second-class lower division from the Nigerian Law School

She said her time in the school was very challenging due to financial difficulties

Many people praised her determination as she had to juggle between her job and studying at the Nigerian Law School

A young Nigerian lady identified as Pamela Victor has taken to social media to celebrate her recent feat of graduating from the Nigerian Law School.

The young lady, who shared her story on Linkedin on November 26 felt very elated despite having a second class lower.

Young Nigerian lady had to juggle between work and studies to graduate from Nigerian Law School

Source: AFP

I had financial difficulties

Pamela could not be discouraged about not having a first-class or second-class upper.

According to her, she was faced with final constraints when she was given admission, so sailing through the school successfully was miraculous.

She juggled between work and studies

Because of her financial constraints, Pamela said she had to juggle between work and studying during her time at the Nigerian Law school.

“I had to juggle my Tech career, alongside studying and preparing for exams. There were times I didn't know how I'd feed, survive or even push through, but I never gave up” she said.

Like her, Pamela encouraged every dreamer who doesn’t have the financial capability not to give up.

“Make use of what you have, no matter how little or uncomfortable it may seem. Don't ever stop pushing!!! Keep moving forward” she said

Social media reacts

Francis Arinze Nnamani said:

“With this positive mindset you already possess, success is assured. Congratulations on passing the Bar.”

Shabia Mukiibi said:

“Congratulations. Thanks for not giving up on you.”

Alfred Early D.Min said:

“Blessings, determination is a tool by , which success is formed.”

Maiye Stephen said:

“A great mind achieving landmarks with faith and courage.”

Ibrahim Okesade said:

“Congratulations to you, Pamela, you have done the impossible, best wishes.”

Uche Ezeh said:

“Congratulations Pamela, glad your persistent efforts paid off. May opportunities come knocking at your door.”

Jorge Portela said:

“Congratulations, Pamela! You are a great inspiration to everyone!!!.”

