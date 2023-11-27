A physically challenged Nigerian man has genuinely expressed his desire for a serious relationship

Sharing a picture of himself and details about his personality and background, he pleaded with ladies to apply

The tweet garnered attention from netizens who drummed support for him while praying that he finds love

A disabled Nigerian man has bravely announced his current search for a life partner on social media.

The man identified as @Pjayzee expressed his readiness for commitment and urged ladies interested to come forward.

Physically challenged man shares his qualities as he seeks life partner

While announcing his search, he provided key details about himself, including his blood type, zodiac sign, location, occupation, age, and his physical challenge.

He also noted that any lady who accepts to be with him will not suffer as he's highly capable of taking good care of her.

He wrote;

“Please I'm single and searching. I'm AA, Aquarius, Based in Abeokuta, Business owner, 30++, Physically challenged and ready for a serious relationship. Apply within. I’m ok enough to take care of my self and my woman. I’m not looking for an opportunist btw. Thank you."

Netizens react as physically challenged man announces search for partner

The man's tweet quickly caught the attention of netizens who responded with empathy and encouragement.

Many ladies also stormed the comments section to express their interest in him.

@zainabliuu reacted:

“You're handsome tbuh, Are you financially stable??”

Echi Joy said:

"You are not challenged to me. You are handsome."

Sassythefirst wrote:

"Marry me."

Ginika reacted:

"I have someone who has been looking for a hubby I will recommend you."

Nicholas White reacted:

"Hope ur 3rd leg is working very well. It's most important. Asking 4 a friend who is very much interested in u."

@ONs said:

“You're an amazing person.”

@Ada_Sugar1786 reacted:

“I have changed my mind is there any slot available? Abi all the girls don apply finish.”

@itz__fahad said:

“I hope you find soon bro, Goodluck ahead, Don't mind all the negative comments here.”

@zakawykanbayi reacted:

“I'm here to comment on your footwears. They look amazing. God bless your handwork.”

@EGhedoni reacted:

“You're in luck because God's got your back. He's going to send you an amazing supporter who truly gets you. By the way, you're looking pretty handsome, be cautious of those ladies who might try to swoop in claiming it's all about love. Keep praying and trust that God will guide.”

@Hilda_Heroine commented:

“May you find her and may she also find you. All the best in your business.”

@Pinktourmline said:

“Goodluck. I applaud your boldness and strenght. The lord will send you a life patner.”

