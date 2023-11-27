A lady has shared her shock and utter disappointment after discovering her fiancé’s secret

A Nigerian lady has shared her pain with netizens after discovering her fiance's secret plan to relocate to Canada.

In a heartbreaking video, the lady with the handle @christiana1502 revealed that they have been in a relationship for four years.

Lady discovers fiance's secret after four years Photo credit: @christiana1502/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady in shock as she discovers fiance's secret plan to move abroad

In the video, she confronted him to know why he planned to travel without telling her but his response wasn't satisfying.

"Why won’t I tell you? We’ve been together for years now, so why won’t I?” he repeated.

The video captured the lady's raw emotions and her disbelief at the situation.

She wrote;

“Relationship of 4 years. You said you forgot to tell your fiancée you were relocating to Canada. Men are scumm! I'm coming first. Let me get myself.”

Reactions as lady cries out after discovering fiance's secret

Netizens flooded the comments section with their stories and opinions.

Many shared similar experiences of being blindsided by their partners' decisions or actions.

@TRENDY JEWELRY said:

“Lol that's man for u tueh, don't hear any explanation and don't feel pained let him go jare, I just hope you have your own money and live your life.”

@Omobolanle said:

“Hmmmmm na so dem Dey do. Na so my own even go without seeing me telling me to be praying for him to land safety.”

@kruisej09 said:

“Shebi he tell you ni, if you misbehave I will tell you I'm going to Abuja to see my cousin.”

@DollyP commented:

“Small Cotonou for our backyard here, my Ex of noh tell me o, e pain me that time o, before I knew it he already processed Kenya too.”

@Ayomitide reacted:

“The first time I went to Canada ayaya femi falana.”

@Raji Sodiq reacted:

“Don't blame the guy they have not married yet so everybody get there own reason.”

@Tifeoluwa said:

“That how my sis bf broke up a 5 years relationship because he was going to Uk (funny enough baba still Dey naija.”

@user838276000120 said:

“Nawa oo dats hw my Ex husband did him & his mum dey plan to take him UK without telling me & I outsmart dem by traveling first.”

Watch the video below:

Heartbroken lady drags man on Facebook after discovering his secret

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Faith Favour, a lady from Liberia, has called out her man, Blama Keita, for marrying someone else. In a Facebook post on Saturday 29, Faith tagged her estranged lover as she shared photos of him and his wife.

She added that Keita would only be free if she had bad intentions towards him. Her post reads: "Congratulations to you Mr keita, you really think that you will hurt someone feeling and have peace in your life never, all this while you lied to me, hmm I'm speechless at this moment, but let me remind you wicked man.

"You will never have a peace of mind in this marriage, unless I have bad intentions for you that's the only way you will go free." Jane Gray said: "See that his face looking like something i don't know..ma don't worry that man will pay. No sin goes unpunished. Just ask the idiot i got married to what happened when he left and abandoned his child and I."

Source: Legit.ng