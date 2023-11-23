A lady has shared the message she received from a stranger, warning her to stay away from her boyfriend

The stranger who spoke in Yoruba language lamented that she was no longer getting attention from her man because of her

The incident has sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens who flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts

A Nigerian lady, Lil_barbie on TikTok, has vented her anger online after receiving an unexpected message from an unknown lady.

The Yoruba girl in her voice note, sternly warned Barbie to leave her boyfriend alone, expressing her frustration that he was not giving her attention.

Lady blasts boyfriend's alleged side chick in voice note

The message contained strong language and accusations from the unknown girl who just wanted to enjoy her man alone.

The message read;

“You this girl, I don’t even want to know who you are just leave my man alone. He is not even attending to me because of you. Why is it always you? You this Igbo girl. I don’t even know you and I don’t want to know you. Leave my man alone. Thief! Snatcherr!”

Netizens react to voice note of lady warning boyfriend's alleged side chick to leave her man

Following the revelation of the WhatsApp exchange, the social media platform went abuzz with discussions and reactions from netizens.

@cherish_ebosereme_ said:

“I never see wetin go make me fight or confront my fellow girl because of man.”

@mikkyx_ said:

“You will never see a man telling another man to "leave my woman". It's always the women fighting over men. Why?”

@mikkyx_ commented:

“Two women fighting for one man and there's you and I, single for over a year without hope.”

@queenserahenny said:

“Na this kind guys Dey sweet to kon dey serious with since you're dragging someone who's obviously not into you.”

@daturbanchic reacted:

“Y'all fight over men? Interesting times.”

@kum3333 said:

“Yoruba vs Igbo.”

@judeeeson said:

"So some women still do this."

@th3governor said:

“That guy get money. Cos if not that girl for leave am because he's cheating. But now wey money dey, the case don become say them want steal man. The girls suddenly exempted the guy wey cause the whole wahala.”

Drama as lady confronts boyfriend's side chick

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a short video of two Nigerian ladies fighting over a man named David has gone viral on social media.

In the clip seen on Instagram, one of the young ladies accused the other of going out with her man. Not only did she want to fight, but she also ceased the accused lady's phone, insisting that her boyfriend bought it for her.

The accused lady denied it as they rained insults on each other in the presence of their friends. The whole episode took place in front of a popular shopping mall where they met each other.

