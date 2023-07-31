A heartbroken Liberian lady has taken to social media to call out her lover who got married to someone else

She said he lied to her and tagged him a wicked man, praying that he never gets peace of mind in his marriage

She expressed disappointment that he hurt her feelings and shared photos of the man with his wife

Faith Favour, a lady who hails from Liberia, has called out her man, Blama Keita, for marrying someone else.

In a Facebook post on Saturday 29, Faith tagged her estranged lover as she shared photos of him and his wife.

Faith Favour called out her man who married someone else. Photo Credit: Faith Favour, Blama Keita

Source: Facebook

The heartbroken lady sarcastically congratulated him on his union, wondering if he really thought he would have peace of mind after hurting one's feelings.

While lamenting that his action left her speechless, the lady cursed him, saying he won't have peace of mind in his marriage.

She added that Keita would only be free if she had bad intentions towards him. Her post reads:

"Congratulations to you Mr keita, you really think that you will hurt someone feeling and have peace in your life never, all this while you lied to me, hmm I'm speechless at this moment, but let me remind you wicked man.

"You will never have a peace of mind in this marriage, unless I have bad intentions for you that's the only way you will go free."

People sympathise with Faith Favour

Jane Gray said:

"See that his face looking like something i don't know..ma don't worry that man will pay. No sin goes unpunished. Just ask the idiot i got married to what happened when he left and abandoned his child and I.

"After five years he got the worst in his life..it only that he didn't paid directly but he will pay directly one day. Not a deliverance minister will be able to deliver him from those curse i release on a daily basis."

William K Mulbah Jr. said:

"U girl u need to post a picture of u n Keita while you people were together just for some of us that don't know the real story pls."

Fasu Keita said:

"My brother keita why you didn t inform Faith before geting married to another woman why? Anyway congrats."

Lorena Wesseh said:

"My sister every disappointment is a blessing let God be your judge."

Metee David said:

"Take it easy sweet heart. Once there's life there got to be hope."

