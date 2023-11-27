A viral video showed how a woman’s cousin and roommate found love after she shared her number with him

The woman revealed how her cousin had been spoiling the roommate with gifts and affection

In the video, the woman displayed the latest iPhone that he had bought for her roommate

A heartwarming video that captured the blossoming romance between a woman’s cousin and roommate went viral on social media.

The woman had given her roommate’s number to her cousin, hoping they would hit it off.

Lady shows her new gift. Photo credit: TikTok/@favvylopez04

Source: TikTok

She was delighted to see how her cousin had been treating the roommate like a queen, showering her with lavish gifts and sweet gestures.

In the video, the woman proudly showed off the latest iPhone model that he had purchased for her roommate, expressing her happiness for the couple.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

NVMDavid reacted:

“You get sister join or ba you?”

Yallmeetamara said:

“I swearOmo exactly me.”

Chuka373 wrote:

“Na lie o I no go greee.”

Muna commented:

"My heart have cut 400.”

Tejiri:

“Give my number out.”

MizRukki:

“Abeg you no get another cousin brother?”

IlikeyPrettyGirls:

“U get another cousin?”

Black e:

“Your cousin go like me.”

Fierce Angel:

“You get cousin?”

EstherPearl:

“You no get cousin?”

Toh nia:

“U no go like give me ur uncle.”

Source: Legit.ng