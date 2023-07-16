A Nigerian man sponsored his girlfriend in the polytechnic and made sure she finished her studies without financial issues

After she graduated from the polytechnic, the man bought her a new Toyota car and rented two bedroom flat for the girl

Things turned sour when the lady travelled to the village and never returned as she got married to another man said to be an electrician

A Nigerian lady has abandoned her boyfriend, who sponsored her in the polytechnic and married another man.

Twitter user, @_agneeess narrated how the lady left her boyfriend in the city and went to the village where she married an electrician.

The woman said no love-making before marriage but got pregnant with another man. Photo credit: Getty Images/ Caia Image and Djavan Rodriguez.

Source: Getty Images

Lady says no love-making before marriage

When she and the man were dating, the lady insisted that they won't make love before marriage, and the man complied.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The man had made sure that his girlfriend had no financial issues throughout the years she was in school.

How a Nigerian lady abandoned man who paid her school fees

Also, when she graduated, the young man resettled her in a two-bedroom apartment and bought her a new Toyota car.

But trouble started when the lady travelled to her village and did not return as expected and also got pregnant.

Part of the story reads:

"Now, baba as a patient man, waited in trusting anticipation for her arrival. So as at last week, long story short, these were our findings: Baba saw her intro pics on her ex-roommate's WhatsApp status. Mama was already 3 months pregnant as at the introduction. Aunty changed all her numbers, sold the car and used the proceeds to finance the marriage. Baba went to the house he rented for her and found out Aunty leased out the house to another person at a cut price and took the bounty. "

See the full story below:

Reactions from Twitter users as lady dumps her man

@Olajumo21 said:

"You’re discouraging young men that want to ask us out oooo. Let the singles breathe."

@christo32261720 commented:

"That's why Aboki dey always cut suya for us to test before we buy."

White woman married to Nigerian man shares views on pregnancy

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a white woman married to a Nigerian man said it doesn't take long before a woman gets pregnant.

She said it takes only two minutes for a woman to get pregnant but she carries the pregnancy for nine months.

The woman, who is pregnant, posted a video showing off her baby bump.

Source: Legit.ng