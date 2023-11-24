A heart-wrenching video of a young lady caring for the grave of her twin sister has gone viral online

The lady visited the cemetery where she cleared the weeds growing on her sister’s grave

She also seized the opportunity to honour her twin’s memory and celebrate her life on earth

A video that captured the poignant moment of a young lady showing her love and devotion for the grave of her twin sister has touched the hearts of many online.

The lady made a trip to the cemetery where she meticulously removed the unwanted weeds that had grown on her sister’s grave.

She pays tribute to her. Photo credit: TikTok/@kennyrhoda

Source: TikTok

She also took the chance to pay tribute to her twin’s legacy and express her gratitude for the time they had shared on earth.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ola-Ahmed reacted:

“Thursday for our lost one, may she rest well.”

Osewal said:

*May ur soul continue to rest on Taiwo my friend back at yabatech.”

AldousE Clare wrote:

“I miss my brother rip. Brother like father.”

Moemo022:

“This aunty fine die when she was alive. hmmmm! Allah!! May her soul rest in perfect peace.”

User8710770603430:

“May Allah be please with her gentle soul.”

Bunmi David569:

“Rip my sake loveu more.”

Omoayo:

“May her soul rest well.”

Hdnni spicy:

“May her soul continue to rest well.”

Young lady surprised on graduation day as elder sister visits to celebrate with her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a touching video of a Nigerian girl who received a graduation surprise from her elder sister has melted many hearts on social media.

The video, which was shared by a Twitter user named @tivasparkle, showed the emotional reaction of the girl when she saw her sister at the graduation ceremony.

The girl had just completed her degree at a university in Nigeria.

Nigerian lady gives her twin sister scan showing she is expecting triplets

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that a touching video of a twin sister who shared the amazing news that she was expecting triplets with her family has caught attention.

The video, which has been viewed 100,000 times, showed the emotional moment when the sister walked into the living room with a scan in her hand, while her twin was enjoying some music and dancing.

She handed the scan to her twin, who looked at it and realized that it was not just one baby, but three.

Source: Legit.ng