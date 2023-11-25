A Nigerian woman has shared her joy with netizens on the TikTok app as she gets pregnant after years of childlessness

In an emotional video shared on TikTok, she urged women never to give up on their struggles to get a child

The happy woman further displayed a long line of pregnancy test trips which had earlier proven negative

A Nigerian woman, Abiye, is getting set to deliver her first baby after being childless for over four years.

The expectant mother identified as @abiye182 on TikTok melted the hearts of many as she celebrated her pregnancy milestone.

Woman takes in after over 4 years Photo credit: @abiye182/TikTok.

Woman displays over 30 failed pregnancy test strips

In a touching video, she displayed over 30 failed test strips from her journey to conceive.

At the end part of the clip, she proudly flaunted her baby bump and urged women and all her followers never to give up.

“Never give up. This is my testimony. God be praised. Keep faith alive and keep trusting and trying,” she wrote.

Reactions as woman gets pregnant after over 4 years

In celebration of her achievement, happy netizens expressed their excitement in the comments section.

@goddess7429 said:

"I pray my sis gets to rejoice soon after 8 years of marriage I pray she receives a cry of a baby soon in her home."

@stephaniefearnot reacted:

"Congratulations to u ma I tap from ur blessing. Amen l believe my testimony will come very soon."

@queens_apparel234 said:

"Congratulations dear. God I tap from this blessing so my mockers can rejoice with me."

@beauty_brain6 said:

"I tap from this blessing ya Allah. You are a strong woman. I can't even help myself anymore. I am getting weak every day. But with this, I get hope."

@favour.special said:

"God pls do it for my Aunty. 13yrs of marriage God plss Answer her prayers Amen."

Woman gives birth for the first time at 53

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman from New York has achieved the rare feat of becoming a mother for the first time at the age of 53, after undergoing 25 years of in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatments. Linda Smith, a retired teacher, had always dreamed of having a child with her husband, Robert, but they faced many challenges and disappointments.

They tried various fertility treatments, including IVF, but none worked. They also suffered four miscarriages and two ectopic pregnancies, New York Post reported. Smith said she never gave up hope and kept trying IVF with her eggs, even though the success rates were very low for her age.

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the live birth rate per IVF cycle using the patient’s eggs is only 1.3% for women 44 and older. Smith said she spent over $100,000 on IVF treatments over the years.

