A bold nursing mother who is a good dancer impressed social media users with her fast leg works

The mother was with her husband, who was holding her baby for her while she expressed herself through dance

The woman's dance video emerged online, and many who saw it expressed their admiration for her dance moves

A nursing mother with spectacular dancing skills entertained her husband with sweet dance.

In a video trending online, the mother was spotted dancing before her husband, who watched with amazement.

The nursing mother danced with fast legs as her husband watched with amazement. Photo credit: TikTok/@sugarconcept.

Source: TikTok

She handed her new baby to her husband, who clutched it tenderly like an egg.

His eyes were fixated on his wife, who was dancing with gusto and excitement as if in celebration of the arrival of their new baby.

Nursing mother thrills her husband with sweet dance

She performed fast leg work, matching her moves with the sound of sweet music that pierced the air.

Dance lovers online insist that the lady is from the trenches, given the boldness with which she danced.

Also, her fast leg moves and funny hand gestures gave her away as an experienced dancer. The video was first posted on TikTok by @sugarconcept.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react as nursing mother dances for her husband

@mamnenge9 said:

"This woman na Marlian."

@Hundeyinfm said:

"It's the way he's looking at her behind. Oga you carry one for hand you still dey reason another one?"

@bestemdeezy commented:

"Oga oooo people still get the energy to dance despite say this country dey burn?"

@prettystephxx said:

"The husband is expecting more of her dance and knows what her wife can do. Who go love me like this."

@reelegbonadugbo commented:

"You even get luck say na iro and buba she’s putting on."

@MaraIdoko9154 said:

"I love her energy."

@m_najiji said:

"That baby seems newshe’s strong sha."

