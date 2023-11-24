A video of some corps members partying hard and splurging cash at NYSC orientation camp has gone viral

In the intriguing clip, the corpers dressed in their white outfits while cruising at a bar during their leisure time

The video instilled a nostalgic feeling in some netizens as they recounted how they enjoyed camp life

A trending video of some corps members having the time of their lives at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp has gone viral.

The video shared by @princess_toria23 on TikTok captured the happy corps members partying hard at a bar situated in their orientation camp's mini-market.

Corps members party hard inside mammy market Photo credit: @princesstoria23/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Video of corps members splurging cash at 'mami market' trends

The unexpected display of wealth amongst the corpers garnered attention from netizens across various platforms.

In the video's caption, Princess expressed her surprise at the vibrant nightlife within the NYSC orientation camp.

She admitted that she had initially believed camp life would be solely focused on the activities and routines of the National Youth Service Corps.

In her words:

“I thought it was just NYSC camping. Wetin Dey sup? Normally my camp get doings see the dorime choke.”

Netizens share their experiences about NYSC orientation camp

The TikTok video has sparked a wave of reactions from netizens in the comment section.

@ladywad said:

“Abeg I been wan plan go Abj but now I dey confused cos I be dey look for fun place oo, make una help me pick.”

@Vee's Reich reacted:

“Sagamu camp we still dey here. 2 days to go.”

@Wendy Pat said:

“Go Akwaibom camp first Ef dorime full.”

@MissluccettalLuccettaspace said:

“Abeg which camp so I go start my plans?”

@JEWELRY STORE IN LAGOS said:

“Akwa ibom no Dey carry last oh Batch b stream 2 precisely.”

@OTINGE reacted:

“They did this a lot in delta state camp too.”

@slimgold_baby said:

“Can never be my Kano.”

@Big baby said:

“Omo we no enjoy like this during our time restrictions here and there. Pearl.”

@Helen! said:

“Sagamu camp. It was so fun.”

Watch the video below:

Rich corper gifts parents 2 smartphones, cash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a kind daughter who recently completed her one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme showed great gratitude to her parents.

The lady (@raybeautyempire) withdrew a little from her saved allawee and bought two smartphones for her parents to appreciate them. She said she wanted them to have them as gifts for all the prayers they have done for her. The lady took the phones to the village.

The ex-corps member did not meet her mother, so she gave her father his phone and a bundle of cash for him. The lady later found her mum and gave her hers. The woman expressed her gratitude with a shout in a video.

Source: Legit.ng