A Nigerian man has shared a video of an expensive mansion which is allegedly set for demolition

The video showcased the efforts of the owners to salvage valuables before the bulldozer arrives

Netizens have expressed mixed reactions to the sad news as they shared their concerns about the demolition

A TikTok user has captured the attention of netizens with footage of a magnificent mansion allegedly set to be demolished.

The video showcased the grandeur and beauty of the building, which has now become a subject of concern and discussion.

Video of mansion allegedly set for demolition Photo credit: @nikkychu/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man speaks on mansion allegedly set for demolition

The TikTok user @nikkychu claimed that the owners attempted to salvage valuable items from the mansion before the impending demolition took place.

The caption read;

“This house is about to be demolished by the federal government. They're trying to bring out some valuables before bulldozers crush them.”

Netizens react to video of huge mansion allegedly set for demolition

Netizens have taken to the comments section to express their emotions and concerns.

@Freeman Lagos News said:

“I thought you now Bought all the land in Lagos. Una never see anything. We just started.”

@Joy Treasure said:

“If all the wealthy Igbos come together and build seaport in east, Lagos will be useless for life.”

@OFFICIAL$ FRANK JAY'S//AB.. said:

“Good for you all, I really appreciate Lagos State government for this great work, some of my brothers have forgotten thier home town before noW.”

@Theafrogirl reacted:

“This is my aunt's house and it's not up to three months they finished it now it's gone.”

@Hod olalekan said;

“You built this kind big house u no do proper finding and survey make God replenish it back with double joy.”

@user7242812977212 said:

“And will the government pay the owner.”

@peacemaker EMEM said:

“That is a good lesson to IGBO men in Lagos.”

@Movies said:

“I dont knw y u guys are saying go to east go to west, south or north it doesnt mata where u are.”

@young destiny reacted:

“Now I don't think my brothers sense's will come back 00. Please Igbo try make we dey invest in our land.”

Nigerians react to demolition of houses in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians on social media have spoken on the reported demolition of buildings belonging to Igbos at Abule Ado in Amuwo Odofin local government area (LGA) of Lagos state, south-west Nigeria. Authorities said they are bringing down “distressed buildings” to “prevent disaster and save lives.”

According to Guardian newspaper in a report on Wednesday, November 22, 677 houses have been marked for demolition while 744 others will be partially pulled down over infringement by a developer in Phase II, Festac. Festac has a mixture of people from various ethnic groups in the country residing there.

However, it has a high population of Igbos from the south-eastern part of the country. Against this backdrop, the senator representing Anambra central senatorial district, Senator Victor Umeh, advised Architect Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, the minister of housing and urban development, to immediately intervene.

Source: Legit.ng