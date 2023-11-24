A funny man has revealed how he always deletes pictures from his stolen iPhone through iCloud access

The X user's iCloud account which remained untouched allowed him to delete the thief's pictures whenever he felt bored

Netizens who saw his post praised him for his smartness and provided additional ideas on how to frustrate the thief

A Nigerian man has stirred massive reactions online after sharing his method of frustrating a thief who stole his phone a year ago.

In his post, he revealed that he always deletes pictures from the stolen iPhone through iCloud access.

Man intentionally frustrates thief who stole his iPhone

According to the man identified as @mandabe_m, he lost his iPhone since last year and has been deleting the thief’s pictures whenever boredom sets in.

Remarkably, the stolen device lacked a passcode, but the iCloud account remained logged in, enabling the user to remotely delete pictures from the thief's gallery.

Despite the distance, with the thief residing in a village in Mongu, the user has been able to exercise control over the stolen phone.

He wrote;

“There's a guy that had stolen a phone from me last year and somewhat managed to escape and has since been in some village in Mongu, my phone didn't have a passcode but it had my iCloud. He hasn't signed out so every time I'm bored I delete his pictures.”

Netizens applaud X user's creative action of deleting photos from stolen phone

Following the man's revelation, netizens showered him with praise for his resourcefulness and creative use of iCloud access.

@Official said:

“You are the final boss of pettiness.”

@tonytheegoon reacted:

“You are just okay e next stop delete wedding pics.”

@circlesquare23 reacted:

“You can actually factory reset it remotely since your iCloud is still signed in. So you can factory reset it every week or so.”

@thaviktori said:

“Yuh should post his face next time, these of us in Mongu will shame him.”

@MissBetty_B commented:

“Can you delete contacts too? I love this pettiness.”

@RomeoSekolo said:

“Don't delete all of them at once, delete like 5 a day so he wonders what's going on.”

@wati_ commented:

“So you're just managing it for him?”

Man prays for thief who stole his cable

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man took many people by surprise owing to his action after a thief who stole his electric cable was apprehended. The unidentified man after forgiving the thief prayed fervently for his success.

The kind man could be heard 'breaking the curse of stealing in the life of the man and his family' while pointing directly at the thief. In the video shared by Instablog9ja on Instagram, the thief remained on his knees as he repeated the word 'amen' to the man's prayers.

It is said that the electric cable was worth N70k. Legit.ng could not ascertain the location of the incident as of the time of making this report.

