A Nigerian man has shared a video of his car's headlight which was filled with stones by his landlord's children

In the video, he removed the stones one after the other while expressing his anger at the children's action

The short clip shared on TikTok sparked reactions from netizens who offered advice on how to handle the situation

A TikTok user was shocked to the bones when he discovered that his car's broken headlight was filled with stones.

The furious man with the handle @sideviewkitchen took out the stones one by one while venting his frustration about his landlord's children.

Furious man calls out landlord's children

In the caption of his video, he made it evident that this was not the first time the kids would be doing something annoying to him.

“My landlord’s children at it again. These boys are small boys but they are wicked. These are dangerous boys but you see them looking normal", he wrote.

