A Nigerian man set social media buzzing as he did something unexpected to a man who stole his electric cable

In a video that has gone viral, the man showered prayers after forgiving the thief for stealing his item worth N70k

Mixed reactions have trailed the man's uncommon action with many jokingly remarking that the thief may not learn from being forgiven

A Nigerian man took many people by surprise owing to his action after a thief who stole his electric cable was apprehended.

The unidentified man after forgiving the thief prayed fervently for his success.

The man showered prayers on the thief Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

The kind man could be heard 'breaking the curse of stealing in the life of the man and his family' while pointing directly at the thief.

In the video shared by Instablog9ja on Instagram, the thief remained on his knees as he repeated the word 'amen' to the man's prayers.

It is said that the electric cable was worth N70k.

Legit.ng could not ascertain the location of the incident as of time of making this report.

Mixed reactions trail the video

@mrmarvelumoh said:

"I love to see it... Prayers like that coming from a place of love and compassion are actually powerful - Love is the highest level of power - energy. He might not stop immediately but that prayer will hunt him down. It becomes more powerful when he hears it and that will be playing in his subconscious mind. "

@yeshua_myguide12 remarked:

"He looks like he's only 50 pounds in weight. There's nothing to beat there so they prayed for him."

@ebuzztv opined:

"He's lucky the man didn't Lynch him o. Hopefully he stops stealing. This is called "Second chance"

@shuga_mary stated:

"Something my father can do someone stole my father’s phone some years ago, during night devotion my dad said we should pray for the thief so that God will deliver him and he will repent"

@solarspeaks wrote:

"This is, probably just God reminding this guy of His love for him even in his mess. I hope he gets it. I pray for his total repentance by this too in Jesus name.."

Community give thief food and drinks after apprehending him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian community had given food and drinks to a thief they apprehended.

The elders of the locality then sat the man down and cautioned him against a repeat of such criminality.

The incident came to many on social media as huge shock as it negates the ugly trend of jungle justice people mete to suspected criminals when they are caught.

Source: Legit.ng