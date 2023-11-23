A trending video of a cute baby experiencing a sneezing mishap has kept netizens in stitches

The clip captured the baby's reaction as he sneezed for the first time and attempted to do it again to no avail

Netizens rolled out hilarious comments as they all found joy in the innocence and charm of the baby's act

An intriguing video of a cute baby persistently attempting to sneeze has gone viral on Instagram.

The hilarious clip first showcased the precious moment the baby sneezed for the first time while on the bed.

Baby attempts to sneeze again after getting it right the first time fails

With eyes closed and a surprised expression, the baby experienced the sensation of a sneeze, captivating viewers with his adorable reaction.

However, a series of attempts to replicate the sneeze failed woefully as the baby hilariously forgot how to sneeze again.

Each time, he tried to recreate the act, his efforts resulted in comical and adorable expressions of confusion.

Netizens react to video of baby attempting to sneeze

Social media users have reacted to the viral video, expressing their delight and amusement.

@air_aaaaa said:

“He needs to practice more.”

@ifaz_from.earth reacted:

“Bro is Reconnecting to the network.”

@nis. hant_91 said:

“As an Asian his parents must be disappointed in him for forgetting things at such early age.”

@theinternaldoc reacted:

“Welcome to life bro. You'll always get this feeling when you almost have to sneeze but can't.”

@sayyam_jamshed said:

“Put him in rice for 24h.”

@sanguitasinging said:

“Babies are so helpless.”

