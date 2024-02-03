A resilient Nigerian lady has inspired netizens on TikTok after showing off her flourishing business empire

In a video, she reiterated that her children and husband would never have to suffer because she already paid the price

Social media users reacted massively to the impressive clip, with many tapping into her blessings

A Nigerian lady, Tobi, has gone viral after giving netizens a glimpse into her business empire.

In an intriguing video, the hardworking lady showed off a room with many orders packaged for customers.

Lady emotional as her business blossoms Photo credit: @tobicloset/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady gushes over her progress in business

While sharing the video, the resilient lady with the handle @tobiscloset on TikTok expressed her excitement over her business growth and also gave credit to herself for 'hustling' hard.

In her voiceover, she mentioned that her children will never suffer because they have a hardworking mother.

She added that whoever marries her would be so proud to have her as a wife.

Netizens applaud hardworking businesswoman

Social media users took to the comments section to applaud the lady while tapping into her blessing.

@patcollection1 asked:

"Can you give a tutorial on how to get customers?"

@nieketienpblessing said:

"I tap from this grace. Manifesting this kind of much sales."

@ladybrii044 wrote:

"I manifest this to my business this day and always amen."

@feetsandbags.ng added:

"I attract this kind for my business too."

@vicky.unusual said:

"Congratulations dear I tap into this for my business."

@surprise_novalab added:

"God I manifest this for my handwork. Cause I’m so hardworking."

20-year-old businesslady shows off stunning house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady has achieved her dream of building a house and becoming a landlady at a young age.

The lady posed with her family in front of the finished building as she held a title document. In a TikTok video shared by her sister (@everythinglabam0), the lady even walked around the compound to show her happiness.

When some people doubted her, @everythinglabam0 released another clip to prove she owned the house at age 20. Netizens who saw more video proofs rushed to her comment section to celebrate her win. They hoped to have the same achievement.

Source: Legit.ng