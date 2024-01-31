First Class Graduate Dances After Finding Out She is Best Graduating Student in Her Department
- A Nigerian student celebrated her first-class graduation and shared her joy in a TikTok video
- She completed her degree in Business Administration and was ecstatic on her graduation day
- She revealed that she did not aim for a first-class, but she worked hard and achieved distinction
Mary Nwafor, a brilliant Nigerian student, celebrated her remarkable achievement of graduating with a first-class degree and shared her joy in a captivating TikTok video.
She had successfully completed her challenging degree programme in Business Administration from a prestigious university and was overjoyed on her special graduation day.
She revealed in her video shared on @marynwafor that she did not initially aim for a first-class honour, but she dedicated herself to her studies and put in a lot of effort and perseverance.
As a result, she was rewarded with a distinction and a bright future ahead of her.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Somgel said:
“I tap from your blessings,I know it wasn't easy but you did It.”
Norasommy wrote:
“Congratulations to you dear, I tap from this blessing.”
Pretty Faith commented:
“Dem don swear for my department na twelve son get first class.Na second class be our first class person.”
Charcoal Shade:
“Congratulations to youhad a laugh watching your video replication. Indeed Jehovah is always good!”
User5941901769623:
“Congratulations, I tap from your blessings.”
Dess:
“Congrats I tap into your testimony.”
Jimi wife:
“I tap from your blessings i know it wasn't easy but you did it congrats.”
Joy8383:
“Congratulations dear, I'm also studying business administration I pray for same thing.”
