A Nigerian student celebrated her first-class graduation and shared her joy in a TikTok video

She completed her degree in Business Administration and was ecstatic on her graduation day

She revealed that she did not aim for a first-class, but she worked hard and achieved distinction

Mary Nwafor, a brilliant Nigerian student, celebrated her remarkable achievement of graduating with a first-class degree and shared her joy in a captivating TikTok video.

She had successfully completed her challenging degree programme in Business Administration from a prestigious university and was overjoyed on her special graduation day.

She was excited. Photo credit: @marynwafor/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She revealed in her video shared on @marynwafor that she did not initially aim for a first-class honour, but she dedicated herself to her studies and put in a lot of effort and perseverance.

As a result, she was rewarded with a distinction and a bright future ahead of her.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Somgel said:

“I tap from your blessings,I know it wasn't easy but you did It.”

Norasommy wrote:

“Congratulations to you dear, I tap from this blessing.”

Pretty Faith commented:

“Dem don swear for my department na twelve son get first class.Na second class be our first class person.”

Charcoal Shade:

“Congratulations to youhad a laugh watching your video replication. Indeed Jehovah is always good!”

User5941901769623:

“Congratulations, I tap from your blessings.”

Dess:

“Congrats I tap into your testimony.”

Jimi wife:

“I tap from your blessings i know it wasn't easy but you did it congrats.”

Joy8383:

“Congratulations dear, I'm also studying business administration I pray for same thing.”

Nigerian girl graduates with 4.84 CGPA, emerges best-graduating student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young girl identified as @blosomtechsiast on Twitter has impressed netizens after sharing her academic achievement.

According to her post, she emerged as the best-graduating student in the Software Engineering department of her school, with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.84 out of 5.

Despite the odds and uncertainties, Blossom was able to achieve this feat at the young age of 18.

Source: Legit.ng