A Nigerian lady has finally made the decision to chase her dreams in fashion designing after she became a lawyer

Maryam Folashade posted a video on TikTok to show her humble beggining in what is clearly a passion she loves

The video she posted has generated reactions from TikTok users many of who said she did the right thing

A Nigerian lawyer has dumped her certificate so as to pursue her dreams in fashion designing.

The lady identified as Maryam Folashade said after spending seven years studying law in the university, she finally decided to become a fashion designer.

The lady studied law but now going into tailoring. Photo credit: TikTok/@maryam_folashade.

In the video she posted, Maryam was seen in a place that looks like a shop. In the shop, there are many taliloring machines.

Video of a lawyer turn fashion designer

When she stepped into the shop, she happily occupied one of the machines as if she has been waiting all her life to do so.

She captioned the video:

"A fact about me. I am a lawyer that is passionate about fashion."

The happiness and joy in in her face shows that it is what makes her happy. TikTok users who have come across the video are of the view that she did the right thing.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Torlorunfe said:

"After 5yrs in school, I'm learning hairdressing now."

@Ammy reacted:

"It's what am planning to do too."

@user9966297060410 remarked:

"Graduate teacher n now into hairdressing. We stopping at nothing until we get there."

@God is the best option said:

"After calling to the law sch I'm a hair stylist."

@big baby beni commented:

"My mum feels I am an ingrate because I keep talking of how I want to finish my degree so soon and go I fashion school properly."

