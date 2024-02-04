OOU overall second-best graduating student, Kazeem Adebola Abdur-Rahmon, has narrated that he barely got financial assistance from home while studying

Kazeem, who is the best graduating student in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at OOU, disclosed that his parents were emotional about his success at the university

While urging those coming after him to learn from those doing better than them, Kazeem did not rule out the option of furthering his education outside the country

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Ago-Iwoye, Ogun - Kazeem Adebola Abdur-Rahmon, the second-best graduating student of Olabisi Onabanjo University ( ), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun state, has narrated his journey to academic success despite his financial challenges.

Kazeem is the best graduating student with a 4.8-grade point at the Department of Mechanical Engineering in OOU.

Ogun second best graduating student speaks won challenges Photo Credit: Adebola

Source: Twitter

In an interview with Legit.ng, Kazeem disclosed that his parents were even "emotional" when he came out in shining colour, adding that he barely got financial assistance from home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Kazeem: How I survive as an undergraduate in OOU

He said it was overwhelming to be the second overall best-graduating student among the over 11 thousand students that the Ogun varsity convocated.

Kazeem said:

"I feel very good and excited about it because it has not been an easy journey. My parents were emotional, too, as they didn't even expect me to reach that level of excellence.

"The major challenges I faced were finances. I barely get money from home, not even any family member. I pay house rent and school fees myself. I also sponsor my feeding and all other things.

"I overcame the challenges by not allowing my school activities to tamper with my business. Actually, I'm a social media manager and a Facebook & Instagram ads specialist."

OOU's second-best graduating student speaks on next move

Kazeem disclosed that he looked forward to balancing his social media activities with his professional career, which is engineering.

He said:

"I look forward to furthering my education and also getting clients for my business. I want to efficiently manage my professional career in engineering and also balance it with my activities in the world of social media marketing."

Ogun varsity second best-graduating student reveals plan to 'Japa'

The newly graduated student then urged the current undergraduates to lower their pride and seek assistance from colleagues doing better than them.

He said:

"They shouldn't be carried away by the common slang 'school na scam' and also not feel pressured by anyone doing better than them. Instead, they should move closer to the person doing better than them and also focus on getting better than who they were yesterday."

Regarding the 'japa' syndrome confronting the country, Kazeem did not rule out the option of leaving the country for Europe or America, adding, "I consider getting a fully funded scholarship and other opportunities abroad."

Igbokwe reacts as husband of UNILAG's best PhD student dresses her

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ige Aminat Olawunmi, the overall best doctorate of Philosophy PhD student in Mathematics at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), has continued to receive congratulatory messages from all.

Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the APC, congratulated the academic and gushed over the pictures of her and her family.

In the pictures, Amina, a lecturer at the Lagos State University (LASU), was dressed by her husband and daughters.

Source: Legit.ng