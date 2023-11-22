A Nigerian man has shared a hilarious video showing his mother's playful approach to get money from his father

The father, already aware of his wife's tactics, pretended to have no money but eventually gave in to his wife's trick

The video captured the lighthearted banter between the couple with the mother playfully instructing her husband not to sleep before she returns

A Nigerian man’s TikTok video has gotten several netizens wishing and praying to find their soulmates soon.

The lovely clip showcased his mother's playful and endearing tactics to get money from his father.

Woman’s tricky strategy to get money from husband trends on TikTok

The woman first playfully teased her husband and this created a lighthearted atmosphere between the couple.

Her husband who claimed he had no money gave in after the endearing teases and allowed her to take some money.

In the video shared by their son @ozymusicc, the woman not only teased her husband for money but also playfully instructed him not to sleep before she returned.

In her words;

“Don’t sleep, I will knack you akpako when I return.”

While sharing the video, Ozy advised ladies to watch the video and learn from it to relate better with their partners.

"When my mom wants money from my dad. Ladies please learn o", he wrote.

Reactions trail video of woman tricking husband to get his money

After Ozy shared the heartwarming video on TikTok, it quickly gained traction and went viral.

Viewers were charmed by the couple's bond and the mother's clever approach to getting money from her husband.

@Megane said:

“Daddy has surrendered.”

@bryannn said:

"Ladies this is how to do it."

@Ek Baby reacted:

“Please Osaze are you single cos being raised around this kind of love only means you've plenty love to give.”

@banjimoyo reacted:

“This kind of public affection should be normalized in African families. &2. I love her humour!!”

@olalekeolawalemcr reacted:

“A finished husband who knows he's already finished. May you grow stronger in happiness and love.”

@Ashlee said:

“With the wallet already in her hand.”

@Mistyofabk reacted:

“Is the don't sleep I will knack you akpako for me bless her.”

Appreciative man buys 2 kekes for wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man indeed set the bar high on how husbands should appreciate their wives on their birthdays.

A video shared by @nesta_surprise8 showed the moment a lady could not stop crying as her man used N500k to build a money tower for her. He made a bouquet with another N200k. To make sure the lady has a regular source of income, the man bought two brand new kekes for her.

He added an iPhone 14 and a diamond watch to the set of gifts. The wife posed with the new tricycles, and many people in the video's comment section called him the husband of the year.

