A TikTok video of a father and daughter has gained widespread attention and touched the hearts of viewers

In the video, the lady got emotional as her dad washed her slippers while she experienced menstrual pain

The act of love and support from her father sparked touching comments of love and admiration online

An emotional video shared on TikTok has showcased the unwavering love and support of a Nigerian father towards his daughter.

According to the proud daughter identified as @nobrerodiat, she returned home experiencing menstrual pain and needed to visit the hospital.

Lady sees caring dad washing her footwear Photo credit: @nobrerodiat/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady in awe as she sees dad washing her slippers

Surprisingly, she woke up the next day and found her dad washing the slippers she would wear for her appointment.

She wrote;

“I came back from school yesterday and I'm going through menstrual pain since then and I woke up this morning seeing my dad washing the slippers that I am going to wear to the hospital. Tell me y I should not love him.”

This act of kindness and consideration resonated with viewers, highlighting the special bond between the father and daughter.

Netizens react with admiration to video of dad washing daughter's slippers

The TikTok video quickly gained traction, capturing the attention of viewers worldwide.

Users were deeply moved by the father's gesture as they expressed their admiration for his love and dedication to his daughter.

@Browneydiva reacted:

“To dose of us who do not know what it is non feel father love gather here.”

@OLUWA MAYOWA said:

“I remembered when my dad used to help me to wash my school uniform then. I miss him tho.”

@Dfevod said:

“My dad died while I was younger but you see my elder bro, he's a dad and bro at same time. He sacrificed everything including formal education.”

@user7980586248839 said:

“I just remember my late dad when he used to wash my clothes and my hair and cook for me even beg me to eat not easy to be a single dad I miss u daddy.”

@Purple said:

“I miss my dad so much. The pain that comes from being a child from a broken home is not a joke.”

@lavenia model reacted;

“Blessed to u that ur dad care about you a lot but mine, just lol.”

Source: Legit.ng