A heavily pregnant woman has impressed netizens after dancing sweetly with her husband at home

The video showing her huge baby bump has led netizens to speculate about the possibility of her carrying twins

The comments section was abuzz with excitement as netizens analysed the size of her baby bump

In a heartwarming video that has captured the attention of TikTok users, a heavily pregnant woman showed off her jolly side.

The beautiful woman identified as @nakaanddom was seen joyfully dancing with her husband at home.

Pregnant black woman dances with oyinbo husband

Heavily pregnant woman’s joyful dance with husband melts hearts

The couple's smiles and playful moves radiated the excitement and anticipation of the impending arrival of their baby or babies.

The video showcased their love and happiness during this special time in their lives and netizens gushed over their bond.

Netizens speculate the woman might be carrying twins

With the caption revealing that the woman was already 9 months pregnant, netizens couldn't help but speculate about the possibility of her carrying twins.

Observing the size of her baby bump, commenters flooded the section with their guesses and predictions.

@sty commented:

“I think she having twin.”

@Miss_kariuki reacted:

“I'm tired on her behalf.”

@Gofa Linlin reacted:

“This baby is ours we can't wait to meet our little angel. More blessings Naka.”

@faridahh said:

“My first time seeing a woman pregnant. "Safe delivery.”

@CateNjoki Wakaba said:

“Am telling you right now that ain't one baby they twins.”

@fatoubah216 said:

“My due date is 16 November 2023.”

@shonah reacted:

“If u have been following from the day they announced let's gather here.”

Watch the video below:

Man marries beautiful oyinbo woman, shows her off

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who married a German woman has shown her off online as they prepared for their traditional wedding.

The oyinbo bride adjusted her husband's outfit before they got ready for their reception. They looked beautiful together in a TikTok video. The cute couple posed for photos with their matching attires. Like the Yorubas, the woman had the same materials from her headgear on her shoulders.

Describing his beautiful bride, the man (@cute_bodex) said:

"In her I found love that knows no boundaries, where German precision meets warmth and vibrancy of Yoruba culture."

