A young Nigerian man has become an internet sensation after sharing his transformation photos

His epic growth left viewers gushing over him and they didn't hesitate to flood the comments section with

According to the young man, his former girlfriend who blocked him has been requesting to become a part of his life

A young man has impressed a host of netizens on the TikTok app with his growth over the years.

The cute man identified as @alfons_33 joined the trending wave on TikTok as he shared a throwback picture of himself alongside recent photos.

Man flaunts transformation years after ex dumped him Photo credit: @alfons33/TikTok.

Man's transformation stuns many, says girlfriend wants him back

The photos showed how much he had glowed up over the years and netizens were amazed by his transformation.

He went ahead to reveal that his girlfriend who dumped him has been begging to return to his life after seeing his glow-up.

"The boy she blocked. She later unblocked me and started sending view once", he wrote.

Netizens gush over man's transformation on TikTok

The TikTok community quickly caught wind of Alfons_33's post, leading to an outpouring of admiration over his transformation.

@Flower pud reacted:

“Baby I didn't block you the only thing I blocked is poverty please baby forgive me.”

@Toshiro's wife WOW said:

“Finally someone who did the trend properly.”

@saint Samantha reacted:

“Obviously you can't blame her.”

@irewamirikel said:

“You too why did you always bab skodo back then not dis hairstyles.”

@Vee reacted:

“The boys are eating up this trend.”

@Barbie said:

“Forgive her ooo she no Sabi wetin she do.”

Lady flaunts her transformation in few years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young and beautiful Nigerian lady has broken the internet with her incredible transformation photos.

The lady identified as @promise0904 on TikTok shared the photos on Instagram showing her growth in a few years. While sharing the photos, she revealed how her ex suddenly broke up with her and advised her to work on herself.

The photos stunned netizens on social media who expressed their disbelief over her remarkable change.

