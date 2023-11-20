A video of a little boy speaking in tongues while praying for his mother has surprised many

In the touching clip which was posted on TikTok, the child placed his right hand on his mother's forehead and spoke in tongues

Social media users who watched the video took turns to share their thoughts via the comments section

The internet has been abuzz over an intriguing video of a little boy speaking in tongues and praying fervently.

The heartwarming video shared by the boy's proud father @2owenkz captured the child in action.

Little boy passionately prays for mum Photo credit: @2owenkz/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Boy's intensive prayer session for mother stuns many

The little boy was seen in the viral video laying hands on his mother and praying for her well-being with full concentration and passion.

The child's unwavering faith and dedication shone through as he spoke in tongues, demonstrating a deep connection to his spiritual beliefs.

The video has left viewers moved by the child's unwavering faith and devotion.

Reactions trail little boy's prayer and speaking in tongues session

The heartwarming video shared by 2owenkz quickly gained traction on social media platforms, captivating viewers with its powerful message of faith and love.

Netizens from around the world were moved by the young boy's sincere prayers and the devotion he displayed towards his mother.

@brand 77 reacted:

“Amen I will get pregnant in Jesus name.”

@pheona reacted:

“Never joke with the prayers of a young baby.”

@user3250741122461queen said:

“Another pastor Ezekiel.”

@yazy67 commented:

“And people will say"omwana aliko amafuta."

@ketratina reacted:

“Did I hear yesu agenda.”

@Zulitums diehardi said:

“When your big sister fails to get married.”

@IMMY DA BLESSED said:

“Demons must go in Jesus I love the way he's speaking in tongues wawooo Odd.”

@MargaretAtieno said:

“That little boy is filled with the holy spirit A AMEN AMEN AMEN.”

@user4776940904014 said:

“I tap in his prayer I must get a job, Amen Amen.”

@SOMMIE CAKE'SX said:

“@Clara solomon Amen I recover all I have lost.”

