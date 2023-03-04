A video of a little girl reciting her version of the Lord's prayer over a meal has kept people in stitches

The funny little girl was asked by her mother to pray over the food that was set before her and her brother

In the video, she tried her best to pray at the top of her voice and ended the session with a sign of the cross

A little girl named Precious spoke to her heavenly father in her own way and the video warmed the hearts of many.

She was asked by her mother to pray over the food that was set before her and her brother before eating.

Little girl prays over food Photo Credit: @bungonbertrand45

Source: TikTok

The little prayer warrior began with the sign of the cross and 'in Jesus name' with her child-like antics and proceeded to say the Lord's Prayer with variations and hand movements.

Her brother who was supposed to be praying along got distracted and started staring at her in awe.

The little girl finished her prayer and closed with a sign of the cross and an 'Amen' which she stretched for effects with her mother echoing the 'Amen' along with her to signal the end of the prayer.

Social media reactions

@mrnfebe commented:

"Fire in heaven, hallo be thy me. My kingdom confusion Bolaba Blu.

@chibest444 commented:

"Our kingdom really Dey in confusion."

@glorynwoke1 wrote:

"My kingdom confusion, tinibu don put confusion in the kingdom of town hall."

@noziphoomoregie said:

"It's the licking of hands for me."

@praisejoseph06 said:

"The boy just use en hand dey calculate as the eating wan be."

@moonlightdew50 commented:

"Yeah Precious own the prayer .she made it her's."

@chukwurhoda2 said:

"Chai, precious which can prayer be this one."

@moscondo11 wrote:

"Amen too from here."

@kinyuyclau wrote:

"My kingdom confusion."

@cynthiachiamaka40 commented:

"Precious be doing the most from birth."

@ogunbiyiomotola said:

"My kingdom confusion, Hallow be thy me sis precious mummy GO."

@sharoncharles822 said:

"Toooooooo Cuteeeeee."

@unrulyhopekidsharn commented:

"Fada louuud thank you precious."

@natasha_queenb said:

"Who watched it twice lovely girl."

@iniluvo commented:

"Did i hear bula blue?"

@mcalone101 wrote:

"Your Amen come shock her."

@noxie_khumalo ncoo commented:

"Precious I like her."

@eyeyidedoris wrote:

"Fire in heaven, my kingdom confusion."

@treasuremurphy4 commented:

"Hallow be thy meal."

@cynthia2371 wrote:

"Where is this child pls."

@user8166281466881 commented:

"Prayer warrior is liking her hands.

@blessingudo863 said:

"Hahaha precious can pray ooh."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng