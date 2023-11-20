A Nigerian husband’s amazing surprise for his wife moved many people on TikTok

The video showed how the wife returned from work and discovered a present on their bed with a handwritten note

She opened the gift and burst into tears when she saw a wristwatch inside as it was the exact thing she had always wanted

A heartwarming video of a Nigerian couple has gone viral on TikTok, showing the emotional reaction of a wife who received a fantastic surprise from her husband.

The video captured when the wife returned home from a long day at work and found a beautifully wrapped gift on their cosy bed, along with a handwritten note from her husband.

The gift was unexpected. Photo credit: TikTok/@aceonefamily

Source: TikTok

She eagerly opened the gift and saw a shiny wristwatch inside. It was the perfect gift for her, as she had always dreamed of having a wristwatch but never had enough money to buy one for herself.

She could not contain her tears of joy and gratitude. The video showcased the love and happiness that the couple shared, and touched the hearts of many viewers on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

9Fceless reacted:

“So happy for u guys this is the kind of of man ladies want in their life 9PIs enjoy yourself And family.I Pray for this in my life Amen.”

Busi Booth said:

“Aw! you deserve it sweetheart.xx”

Cynthia dera wrote:

“So beautiful I love love 3eyoU deserve it all my uju.”

MaC -Vis Kitchen:

“I tap into this grace in Jesus name.”

Oluu:

“I love you both.”

AssumptaClaire:

“You deserve it Aunty Uju.”

Symply Quincy:

“God bless all intentional men out there.”

Eze Confidence:

VALERIET:

“So this is loveeeeeeeeeee.”

Source: Legit.ng