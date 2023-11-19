Two kids who had messed up their parents' living room tried to hide from their parents when they were caught

One of the twins hid her face behind her brother's back despite their father asking her to reveal herself

With powder stains all over their bodies, the kids stood in such a way that made people laugh on TikTok

A mother has shared the video of her twins who upturned the house after they were left alone for some minutes.

The kids had emptied a container of powder on themselves and a chair. Their dad was surprised when he saw them.

The parents' sofa was all messed up with powder. Photo source: @jeniyaandjayden

Kid scattered parent's parlour

With powder all over their bodies, one of the kids hid behind the back of the other as their father scolded them.

All efforts to get the kid out were fruitless. She stuck to the back of her twin as her father screamed:

"Come here!"

The kids' mother said that they placed the powder up, and the kids reached for it by climbing a chair. @jeniyaandjayden shared their video.

Watch their video below:

compiled some of the reactions below:

Ogunkoya Babajide said:

"Y'all ain't giving the Dude in the front his accolades. Last time I say someone froze like that was in the movie: THE MASK."

user880804584 said:

"The master mind is at the back."

Favour Richie said:

"Na the sister bring the idea no be today man start to suffer."

Ansley said:

"You see that one wey dey hide na e do am."

Glows esthetics said:

"The one at the back did it."

Annmarie Macauley said:

"She is like you are the man so just dae front."

WITH ESSIE said:

"The girl is like 'if I leave am, who go protect me'."

Verrage said:

"I love this see how she's at her brother's back for protection. I pray the bro continues to protect his sister everyday."

