A man who worked for years abroad to send money home was surprised at the uncompleted project when he travelled to Nigeria

One of his children, who is now a young adult, said that their father had been on the project since they gave birth to her

Many people shared similar experiences of how their family members lied to them after getting their money

A young lady shared a video showing the house her father has been sending money to Nigeria to build for years.

Despite the amount of dollars sent for the project, it was still uncompleted. She (@amanda__ngo) said they stole her father's money.

The uncompleted house had no windows or doors. Middle photos for illustrations. Photo source: @amanda_ngo, Getty Images/Joe_Potato

Source: TikTok

Man sent dollars home for building project

Not knowing how to be sad about the terrible situation, the man's kids danced inside the uncompleted building.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

There was no window or door in the video. All people could see were pillars. People asked if they did not ask for pictures of the project while they were abroad.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

uhhhh_kitty asked:

"So like.. did he never ask for pictures or videos of the progress?"

natalia.chickenstrip said:

"Not as serious but my aunt used the money we sent for my quinceañera dress to buy stuff for her new house."

note said:

"You guys dancing woulda been my final straw fr."

chase wondered:

"Why is this like a common thing?"

Bri said:

"My dad died two months after his house was finished and my grandma started renting it out behind our backs."

user9870861445773 said:

"My dad built a house in mexico working 2-3 jobs just for his mom to take it away and give it to her “fav” son."

AYLA said:

"Dis happened to my dad, but the guy who stole his money was my mum's dad."

Sarai Prado said:

"LOL happen to my dad , his own family stole all the money he sent . he sent for years would even work 3 jobs to sent money . But he forgave them."

Abroad based man sent dollars home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady shared a video showing the mansion her father based abroad who was sending money home to build.

The building has a very prominent front with giant pillars. The lady (@loislynx) looked excited in the video as she showed off the elegant interior.

Source: Legit.ng