On Tuesday, October 7, 2023, the Guinness World Record announced Irish chef Alan Fisher as the new world record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual. Fisher cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes.

Since then, Fisher's name has been trending in Nigeria because he dethroned Nigeria's Hilda Baci, who held the record after cooking for 93 hours and 11 minutes.

Alan Fisher took Hilda Baci's record. Photo credit: Instagram/Hilda Baci and Guinness World Records.

Legit.ng has compiled four top facts about Alan Fisher. This is based on the information issued on its website by the Guinness World Records.

1. Alan Fisher is Irish but based in Japan

According to the Guinness World Records, Alan Fisher is Irish. He got a job offer in Tokyo, Japan, after graduating from the university in 2008.

Six years after he got to Japan, Fisher got married to his wife, who would later be his business partner.

The GWR states:

"On the year of his graduation from Dublin City University in 2008, Alan was looking for a challenge. By going through an overseas graduate programme, which introduced Irish graduates to companies in Asia, Alan received a job offer at a company in Tokyo."

Alan was not satisfied with himself or just settling down. He wanted more, so he started looking for something else that would use his energy.

He said:

"After the wedding, saying goodbye to 30 friends and family who came over, I remember a feeling of being trapped, thinking to myself, 'Is this it? Is this my life now, to have kids and work in the same company?' It was time for the next challenge."

2. Alan Fisher owns a restaurant in Japan

Finally, in 2014, Fisher took a decisive step that would see him working hard to establish the future he desires.

He established a restaurant in Japan and called it the Kyojin Stewhouse. The GWR says of the restaurant:

"Alan's restaurant Kyojin Stewhouse focuses on the mainstays of Irish households: stews, soups, homemade breads, and potatoes. According to Alan, customers would not only feel like they're in Ireland, but also feel as if they are in his home."

3. Alan Fisher broker two records

Unknown to many, Fisher actually broke two records back to back. Apart from breaking the record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, he also snatched the longest baking marathon record.

The GWR also announced this feat:

"Alan then claimed the longest baking marathon (individual), with a time of 47 hours 21 minutes. The previous record holder was Wendy Sandner (USA), with a time of 31 hours 16 minutes.

"What's even more impressive is that Alan took on both attempts back to back, meaning he was at work in the kitchen for over 160 hours with just over a day of rest in between!"

4. Alan Fisher served 3,360 portions

During his cooking marathon, Alan Fisher was able to cook and serve 3,360 portions to those who stopped by the venue.

Also, he peeled 300 kg of potatoes, made 357 kg worth of soda bread and 590 kg worth of dishes.

It was never easy as his back ached, but the end result was worth it as he had become the world's kitchen king.

Hilda Baci reacts to Alan Fisher's achievement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Hilda Baci congratulated Alan Fisher and wished him well.

The top-rated chef released a tweet, saying Fisher's achievement was no small feat.

She said:

"Huge congratulations to Alan Fisher! 119hrs 57mins is a huge achievement, and I wish him all the best as the new world record holder!"

