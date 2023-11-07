BREAKING: Hida Baci Reacts after Losing World Record to Irish Chef

A new world record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual has been set by Alan Fisher, an Irish chef who owns a restaurant in Japan.

Fisher cooked for an astonishing 119 hours and 57 minutes, breaking the previous record held by Nigerian cooking queen Hilda Baci.

Source: Twitter

Fisher started his cooking challenge on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 9 a.m. local time, and finished on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 10:57 a.m.

The Guinness World Records confirmed Fisher's feat on their official Twitter account, and said they would send him a certificate and a medal to recognize his achievement. They also praised Baci for her remarkable performance and said they were impressed by the diversity and creativity of the dishes prepared by both chefs.

Source: Legit.ng