Nigeria's chef Hilda Baci has lost her crown 180 days after she set a new Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon (individual)

On Tuesday, November 7, 2023, Guinness World Records announced Irish chef Alan Fisher as the new record holder

Fisher not only broke Hilda's record but also the longest baking marathon (individual) record previously held by USA's Wendy Sandner

Guinness World Records has announced Irish chef Alan Fisher as the new holder of the longest cooking marathon (individual) record.

The body's announcement comes 180 days after Nigeria's Hilda Baci set the record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual following her May 11 cook-a-thon which lasted for 93 hours and 11 minutes.

BREAKING: Nigeria's Hilda Baci officially dethroned as Guinness World Record confirms new chef

Internet users react to Hilda Baci being dethroned

@effizzzyy said:

"Records are meant to be broken, Hilda has her plaque at home and her name will be remembered forever.

"Anyone having problem with this needs to realise it’s not their birthright."

@tolul_ope said:

"Nigerians attacked their fellow Nigerians that attempted to break Hilda’s record and now it has finally been broken.

"Nigerians are about to spread their toxicity onto the guys Instagram account."

@_olons said:

"Tell him to watch his back. Cos chef Dammy is coming for that record."

@47kasz said:

"We don’t know hun & we don’t care. Hilda is the queen."

@Nebukadnezzarr said:

"How Chef "Dammy" wan take survive like this."

@unotimmy said:

"What about the rules of not applying until after a year?"

