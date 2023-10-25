Kizz Daniel has shared a fun video of Pastor Tobi Adeboyega jumping on his trending My G Challenge

Pastor Tobi caused a buzz as he boldly flaunted his acquisition, which included a Ferrari 296GTB worth N246m, luxurious watches, among others

The cleric's action saw netizens declaring him the winner of the challenge, claiming he had dethroned Davido

A popular Nigerian-UK-based pastor, Tobi Adeboyega, has left people talking on social media after he became the latest celebrity to jump on Kizz Daniel's hit song "My G" Challenge.

The challenge involves showcasing one's wealth, and Pastor Tobi raised the bar to a new level.

Pastor Tobi shows off his Ferrari and expensive watches. Credit: @tobiadegboyega

Legit.ng recalls singer Davido was declared the winner of the challenge by many. It, however, looks like Pastor Tobi has now dethroned the DMW label boss.

In a video Kizz Daniel shared on his Instagram page, Pastor Tobi flaunted his Ferrari 296GTB worth N246m, Vertu signature limited edition phone worth $80,000 (N80m, using a dollar to N1000 rate).

The cleric also displayed his Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force by Virgil Abloh worth $12,480 (N12m).

Pastor Tobi confirmed his love for luxurious watches which included an RM 11 titanium $200k (N200m), RM 11 Titanium $250K(N250m), RM 11-03 titanium gold $400k (N400m), RM 11-05, $650k (N650m).

Sharing the video, Kizz Daniel wrote:

"My Pastor @tobiadegboyega_ || Proverbs 10:22 - “The blessings of the LORD brings wealth and HE adds no sorrow with it.”

Watch the video below:

People react as Pastor Tobi joins My G Challenge

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video; see them below:

vickygold009:

"If at all I go marry pastor, na this type I won marry, no be the one when go use prayer and fasting kill me."

ogb_recent_':

"I must open church tomorrow."

klintoncod:

"On a good day, bible no too hard like that o."

dkokopee:

"To open church easy na to gather crowd begin cast demon , na there the work Dey."

feekybwoi:

"This one go Dey do handover direct when giving your life to Christ."

may_may.:

"This challenge with peoples tithes issokay !!!! E don they turn competition’ my fav Daniel easy oooo."

letsdoankara:

"This pastor and Davido has finally smashed this challenge.Hallelujah sombori!."

javannyi:

"Pastor na you win the challenge ooo I be wan do my own but I no Dey do again."

Abu Abel joins Kizz Daniel's Challenge

Legit.ng reported that Abu Abel also jumped on Kizz Daniel's My G Challenge.

The real estate mogul flaunted Louis Vuitton shoes worth N7m and a Royal OAK AP wristwatch worth £90,000 (N84m), among others.

Reacting, someone said:

"This challenge nor concern poor person."

