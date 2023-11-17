A young man behind the popular ceiling challenge has spoken about how he thought about it all

Speaking about the challenge, he thanked Karl Shakur for inspiring him with the camera placement

Many TikTokers who reacted to his video suggested that his challenge has created an army of twerkers online

A young man, Josiah Lebante, has come out to say he was the one who started the viral ceiling challenge that was on for weeks.

The young man said he called his classmates and shared the challenge idea with them before he proceeded.

Ceiling challenge with Pound Town song

To participate in the ceiling challenge, people tape their phones to the ceiling and dance to Pound Town as the devices film them from above.

According to Josiah, he made the first challenge video with his classmates in September and was surprised when it became popular a few days later. He said:

"I got that idea from Karl Shakur. He is a talented filmmaker and photographer.... At first, my classmates were laughing at me..."

The TikToker stated that the clip he made became a global trend a few months after his first video on his accounts went viral.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ZONROX D. RALPH said:

"Ceiling phone trend original."

Ay-Dhek said:

"Respect for mentioning Karl Shakur coz he’s the one I know introduced that shot. And congratulations to you to for making viral trend."

Pakbet said:

"No one beats cindy_makhathini_"

.rave said:

"Aston Martin and Ferrari F1 Companies joind the trend."

Annie said:

"You have no idea what you did in South Africa."

kgotsolekitlane68 said:

"Bro has no idea what this trend is in South Africa."

aliwalangbaba said:

"I love how you took credit for where you got the idea from! You made it so much better too."

Say hey to fisayo mi said:

"One girl got expelled."

