A beautiful young woman has shared an intriguing story about her experience at the US embassy

In an emotional video, she revealed how a couple offered to pay for her flight after their visa was denied

The story touched the hearts of netizens who expressed hope for their "destiny helpers" to appear

A US-based Nigerian woman with the handle @sashaybelle on TikTok has shown gratitude to a couple for their kind gesture.

In the emotional video, she narrated her experience with the couple at the United States Embassy while applying for a visa.

Lady meets destiny helpers at US Embassy Photo credit: @sashaybelle/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady excited as couple pays her flight ticket at US Embassy

She had encountered the couple who had a four-month-old baby and unfortunately had their visa application denied.

However, in a surprising turn of events, they generously offered to pay for her flight, which amounted to $2800 (N2,361,604), after her visa was approved.

Moved by the couple's selfless act, Sashaybelle shared a heartfelt message in a TikTok video, expressing her gratitude and praying for others to encounter their "destiny helpers."

She reminded her viewers that even if they feel alone, God's favour can unexpectedly come their way.

In her words;

“The day I went to the embassy for my USA visa | met a couple at the embassy. They had a 4-month-old baby when their visa was denied and I was approved, they offered and paid my flight of $2800. I pray your destiny helper locates you. You may not have anyone now but God's favor is locating you.”

Netizens hopeful for good luck as lady's flight ticket gets paid by random couple

The TikTok video quickly gained traction with netizens flooding the comments section to share their reactions.

Many were deeply touched by the couple's kindness and expressed their hopes of encountering their destiny helpers in life.

@barbieque45 reacted:

“I also met someone at the embassy. Hers was approved and mine denied. I helped her with Accomodation once she's in the states and connections.”

@Heidicloun commented:

“What did u tell God in yr prayers sis.”

@Ejiwumi reacted:

“Lord have been congratulating people on this app, send me helper that make this travelling easy for me.”

@the.pearl.nwachukwu said:

“Woww when God wants to bless you and favour you. He does it beyond our imagination (that's the God I serve.”

@Naa Pretty reacted:

“Recieve This Kind of GRACE Upon My Life.”

@SOLASTY GH reacted:

“Father lord please locate my destiny helper for my visa in Jesus name amen.”

@chukuii reacted:

"I claim this. It's my turn to shine. Congratulations."

Lady married man who paid her flight ticket

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that true love does exist, a Nigerian man's heartwarming story has again been confirmed. The Nigerian man shared on Twitter how he eventually ended up marrying his girlfriend years after she moved to the UK.

In a lengthy read, the man stated it all started in the year 2004 when he was a freshman in medical school. He said his girlfriend had visited him from Lagos at that time to break the news that she got a UK visa and would be moving abroad. The lady explained that she had everything ready for the trip except for the flight ticket.

Despite being disturbed by the development, the man paid her flight ticket of almost N160k as well as ensured she braided her hair. Despite the distance barrier, the man said they kept in touch almost every day. And their love blossomed even more as she would buy him his first laptop, send him clothes and designers perfumes as well as smartphones each year. He in turn sent her foodstuffs. They'd eventually get married years later.

Source: Legit.ng