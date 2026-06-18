Ogun State Police operatives stormed an uncompleted building in Isara-Remo on 16th June 2026, disrupting a suspected cult initiation gathering

Thirty suspects were arrested during the raid, and four vehicles abandoned during escape attempts were recovered at the scene

Exhibits including a jack knife, a local drum, a sekere, and bottles suspected to have been used for alcohol consumption were seized

Ogun State Police operatives have arrested 30 suspects after foiling a suspected cult initiation ceremony at an uncompleted building in Isara-Remo.

The operation was carried out on 16th June 2026 at about 1600hrs, with officers dispersing a gathering allegedly involved in unlawful assembly, chanting, alcohol consumption, and initiation rites.

Police Arrest 30 Suspects at Cult Initiation Gathering

Source: Facebook

The Punch reports that the command’s spokesperson, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Thursday, June 18.

The Operation: VCRU-Led Combined Team Raid

The operation was conducted by the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) in collaboration with detectives from the Isara Area Command and Isara Division, acting on credible intelligence.

The VCRU commander mobilised the combined team, which stormed the location and carried out what was described as a well-coordinated tactical operation.

Babaseyi stated that the operatives stormed the location, dispersed the gathering, and arrested the suspects in a well-coordinated tactical operation, after the Commander of the VCRU swiftly mobilised a combined team of operatives from the Unit, Isara Area Command, and Isara Division.

Four vehicles allegedly abandoned by suspects during escape attempts were recovered. Recovered exhibits included one jack knife, one local drum, one sekere (rattle), and bottles suspected to have been used for alcohol consumption during the illegal assembly.

Full List: Names of the 30 Suspects Arrested

The 30 suspects arrested are:

Muiz Olawale, Adeniji Akinwale, Ajayi Victor, Damilola Oluwasegun, Adewale Olayemi, Aminu Rahmon, Olodudu Ademola, Matthew Imoleayo, Adenle Habeb, Lekan Qudus, Olamilekan Ayanleke, Adegbasa Ezekiel, Ibukun Adeniyi, Abiodun Babatunde, Oshofolahan Michael, Salau Adedeji, Benjamin Kehinde, Magnus Elijah, Oluwadamilare Samson, Oyebowale Ojutona, Abiodun Makanjuola, Idowu Toheeb, Olamide Sunday, Malik Also, Abdullahi Damilola, Israel Ayomikun, Oyeledun Ezekiel, Adelabu Imoleayo, Ajayi Oluwasegun, and Olaawun Faith

The Commissioner of Police, Bode Ojajuni, commended the operatives for the swift and successful operation.

Lagos police arrest seven over murder, robbery

In another report, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force Zone 2 Command in Onikan, Lagos, have apprehended seven suspects linked to multiple murders, armed robbery, cultism, and unlawful possession of firearms.

The arrests follow a targeted operation launched after credible intelligence identified the suspects’ activities.

Source: Legit.ng