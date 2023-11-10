A video of a church woman, dubbed Mummy GO or Mummy Chosen, doing the ceiling challenge has emerged online

Unlike the way others did theirs, the woman used what appeared to be a Bible as she jumped on the trend

While some people found her display hilarious, others knocked the woman for participating in such a thing

Nigerians have reacted to a video of 'Mummy GO' doing the trending ceiling challenge.

Facebook blog shared the video of the woman on the platform with the caption:

"Mummy Chosen has joined the ceiling challenge. She has ended it."

'Mummy GO' jumped on the ceiling challenge. Photo Credit: Gist Ville

Source: Facebook

In the clip, the woman, also dubbed Mummy GO by some netizens, put her camera up to give an aerial view and used what appeared to be a Bible for hers.

She did not twerk or dance to the song like others did.

What is the ceiling challenge?

According to Know Your Meme, the TikTok phenomenon known as the Ceiling Challenge or Phone On Ceiling Trend involves participants affixing their phones to the ceiling to capture bird's-eye-view footage of themselves dancing, posing, and twerking.

This trend gained momentum using J.I.D's "Surround Sound" and peaked on the app in October and November 2023.

People reacted to the video

Splendor Emmanuel said:

"This is rubbish!"

Edeh Favour Ngozi said:

"I like her . She's moving with the times."

Chisom Francisca Ibe said:

"This woman .

"I like her videos."

Joy Nwankwo said:

"Wetin be this?"

Chi Chi said:

"Mummy needs to sit this one out."

Madukaku Adaeze Munachimso said:

"People wey no get yansh, na Una own challenge be this."

Avwu Blessing said:

"She dey hear wetin then dey talk for that song?"

Lady drags women doing the ceiling challenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had criticised women participating in the ceiling challenge.

To participate in the trend, people sellotape their phones to the ceiling so that their cameras can give them an aerial view as they twerk.

The lady (@onyinyechi_blossom) said that people who joined the challenge lack love in their homes, as neither their parents nor siblings love them.

She wondered why the ladies were shaking their backsides for male validation online if they were truly loved.

Source: Legit.ng