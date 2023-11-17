The video of a young man holding an "iPhone 15" while selling meat in the market has stirred massive reactions online

According to the person who reshared the video, the man complained about not having customers because of his device

Many people who reacted to his video said they would also be scared to approach a meat seller using such an expensive device

A Nigerian content creator has shared a video of a meat seller using a device he called an iPhone 15.

Texts written on the clip revealed that the seller complained people were not considering doing business with him because of his expensive device.

Seller with iPhone in market

Many people who reacted to the meat seller's video said that he brought it on himself, as people would doubt if he bought the phone from the business.

A few people advised him to ditch the iPhone 15 during his business. The young businessman smiled as he was being filmed. His clip was shared by @aydtalker.

Generator repairer using iPhone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, @ini.phebe, was surprised to see the man she called to repair her generator set using an iPhone. Many said it is an iPhone 13.

In a video she shared on the platform, the man could be seen sitting on what looks like a blue keg as he worked on her generator.

