A physically fit lady amazed many people when she lifted a heavyweight in the gym as if it were nothing

The lady carried the weight several times before dropping it on the ground like a professional sportswoman

Many TikTokers who watched her video said it would be bad for whoever underestimates her on the street

A young and physically fit lady flexed her muscle strength in the gym as she lifted weights like a professional.

Her arm and limb strength was top-notch as she lifted the iron and dropped them well in a video that went viral.

The lady had pads on her palms before lifting the weight. Photo source: @user421778511

Source: TikTok

Lady lifted weight

Before the lady (@user421778511) dropped the weight, she lifted it five different times. Many people were amazed by her show of power.

A few people were amazed that she still wields great muscular power despite having some belly. Some ladies joked about not going near her man after watching her video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

aigbagbobila said:

"Na why i no dey do physical fights be this. We don't know who is who."

Ranti said:

"OK sis I get it I won't go near your man."

NDBass tv said:

"I pity who go engage this one for fight."

SSOSO said:

"Wow…… make my Aunty come see her mate ooo."

kwaakyewaaveroni1 said:

"Why u no dey do stomach one anaaa."

Dorkie122 backup said:

"The reason why I don't do physical fight be this ooo no matter the insult u don't know who is who."

Serwaa said:

"My heart the way I screamed when she did the firs lift. I thought it was gonna hurt her."

Princess Glory joked:

"If nt laziness wht is dis dat i can't do."

Blessing Akinduboye said:

"@Aduke come see ur mate fot here oo."

His Fav said:

"So no one is talking about the shoe or my eye dey pain me."

paschal said:

"Am still wondering why she is doing this ND her reason."

Pregnant woman lifted heavyweight

