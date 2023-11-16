Funny reactions trailed the video of two members of the NYSC who danced in amazing uniformity

In the video, it could be noticed that while one of the corps members looks chubby, the other, who is a lady, looks slim

Many TikTok users who saw the video rushed to the comment section to appreciate the dancers for the entertaining moves

Two members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, took to the dance floor and displayed impressive moves.

The two corps members, made up of a male and a female, challenged each other on the dance floor, and the outcome was entertaining to watch.

Netizens described their dance as entertaining. Photo credit: TikTok/@ladycutie23.

Source: TikTok

The male 'corper', who is plus-sized, is a very good dancer as he did not allow the slim lady to defeat him.

Both of them danced in an open arena, moving their waists and entire body bodies according to the rhythm of the music.

Netizens who could not get enough of the dance session appreciated the two 'corpers' in the comment section. The video was shared by @ladycutie23.

Netizens react as NYSC members dance beautifully

@precious asked:

"So Nysc get this size of polo?"

@PROMAX-TV asked:

"Who give am NYSC JALABIA?"

@Mhiz Tina said:

"How many yards dey take sew this cloth?"

@Maxii Banks said:

"You deserve the Guinness World Record for the biggest NYSC cloth."

@Ada obodo oyibo said:

"You see this type of guy they’re so kindhearted."

@user4511913000547 said:

"Omo the guy get moves."

@sux&pret said:

"He is so flexible."

@Oluwamarvelous01Hestãr said:

"Every woman’s dream."

Source: Legit.ng