A wedding cake fell and got damaged when a couple attempted to cut it during their wedding ceremony

The cake was placed on an unstable table which gave away as a bit of weight was put on it, and it came crashing

Many netizens blamed the person who did the set-up as they said the table was not a good one

There was a mild drama at a wedding when the cake fell from the table it was placed on and got damaged.

In a viral video which got many reactions, the cake collapsed like a pack of cards as all efforts to save it proved abortive.

The couple and the guests were embarrassed after the cake fell. Photo credit: TikTok/@achiaablesing.

The cake was kept on the table, surrounded by the couple and their well-wishers.

Things went south when the couple attempted to cut the cake. As soon as they placed their hands on the knife hoisted on the cake, the table gave way like a quicksand.

Everyone tried desperately to grab the cake and prevent it from falling, but it was already on the floor in the twinkling of an eye.

Netizens who saw the video blamed the person who placed the cake on a table with a single leg. The video was shared by @achiaablesing.

Netizens react as wedding cake gets damaged

@Abena Favour said:

"The person who did this setup no go see heaven."

@user Acheamful Grace said:

"Revenge to my ex-boyfriend."

@user9334028118717 commented:

"Everything prayers. Do your things right and let God rest."

@user4827797953751 said:

"This not matter of prayers the table isn't good."

@Sarah Addo636 said:

"Let’s give thanks to God because things happen for a reason."

@El Bernarrdo said:

"This is common sense. The load was placed at the tip of the structure."

@Christian Narh said:

"The decorator has an interior motive."

Lady divorces husband because of wedding cake

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady dumped her husband barely 24 hours after their wedding ceremony.

This happened because the lady said the man smashed their wedding cake on her face.

The lady disclosed that she was claustrophobic and panicked after the incident, saying she had no option but to end the marriage.

