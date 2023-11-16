A delightful mother captured the heartwarming moment her baby danced to a cartoon song on television

The video immediately went viral on the TikTok app with netizens gushing over his dance moves

While many applauded the child for his hip-whining skill, others wondered how he learned to dance so well

A TikTok user identified as @theeillom stumbled upon her baby moving his hips and decided to record the precious moment.

The baby was seen joyfully shaking his waist to the rhythm of a cartoon song playing on the television.

Little boy dances, moves his hips at home Photo credit: @theeillom/TikTok.

Boy's hip-whining skill captures attention

The video quickly gained popularity on the TikTok app spreading smiles and melting hearts across the internet.

In her caption, the woman shared a playful remark made by the baby's father, stating that the baby isn't African if he doesn't know how to move his hips.

Reactions trail video of baby dancing at home

TikTok users found the video adorable and praised the baby's dancing skill, focusing solely on the joyous moment captured.

Others expressed concern over the glass table he was dancing on.

@Tftracey69 reacted:

“They really learned from this Gracie Corner.”

@Blessed O said:

“Him standing on the glass is giving me anxiety, u better be careful he doesn't fall through it frfr.”

@Nyny Massey said:

“Gracie corner will have u ready to freestyle n break dance to them beats.”

@Riah commented:

“My baby loves her some Gracie.”

@Esther said:

"Take him to the stage."

@Gracie's Corner reacted:

“This is too cute!”

@Junieew asked:

"How did he learn it?"

@ChocolateCutie725 said:

“Gracie Corner be jamming lol.”

@sarimaa said:

"He dances better than some adults."

@Keepingupwithshelby reacted:

“He standing on business too.”

Charming baby dances barefooted

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that dance lovers on TikTok are praising a little girl who performed a gentle dance in a viral video. In the video seen on the TikTok handle of @pbailliu, the little girl showed a lot of happiness while dancing.

The video was not too long, as it lasted for just 20 seconds, but the girl still shone like a star in the few seconds that she danced. The music of Lucky Dube played in the video, and the girl started dancing by raising her two hands. She brought her hands down and then up again, gesturing happily with her innocent face shining bright.

Her dance steps were not too energetic, but she showed clearly that she was in a happy mood with the way she swung her body sideways. Throughout the period she danced, she stood in one spot. So far, the video has been viewed more than one million times by dance lovers on TikTok.

