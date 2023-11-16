A young Nigerian woman’s video of her move to Qatar from Nigeria went viral on TikTok

She documented her journey of relocation and shared the emotional moments of leaving her home country

The video showed her crying as she hugged her mother for the last time before boarding the plane to her new destination

The internet was captivated by a touching video of a young Nigerian woman who moved to Qatar from her homeland.

She recorded her entire journey of relocation and posted it on TikTok, where it quickly went viral. The video captured the heart-wrenching moments of saying goodbye to her family and friends in Nigeria.

She was emotional. Photo credit: TikTok/@jeedqh

Source: TikTok

The viewers could see her tears streaming down her face as she embraced her mother for the final time before getting on the plane that would take her to her new life in Qatar.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

SheedahofLagos reacted:

“Make i congratulate becaUse mine is coming soon.”

Tallest6365625 said:

“I no wan know how much you're strong... You gonna cry during this moment I swear.”

Titoesan585 wrote:

“I tap into your blessings.”

User5578218663541:

“You shall prosper big jeedah welcome to QatarUnited state of Arab (DUBAI).”

Ayokaade@360:

“I tap from your blessings momma.”

Abeni8TV0:

“God please do my own o00 congratulations sister.”

Horpecrown:

“Congratulations I tap in to the beautiful blessing.”

Moreni Kejimi:

“Lingeriebyomotolah babe I missed yoU So much.”

User8632635985665:

“I tap from ur congratulations. mine is also near.”

User7363776378:

“I don't care. Congratulations sis more success on your way.”

Viewtonz official:

“The cry attract me most, I almost swipe up.”

Kilankofolashade:

“God dat did yours will do mine too.”

Source: Legit.ng