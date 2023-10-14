A landlady was surprised after her tenant vacated a one-bedroom apartment, and she paid a visit to the room

She discovered that the tenant left the room in a shabby condition and that the room would need to be renovated

Photos of the apartment posted on Facebook show that it looked dirty and unkempt after the tenant lived in it for two years

A landlady was heartbroken after seeing her one-bedroom apartment recently vacated by a tenant.

Photos of the apartment posted on Facebook by Vera Onyekwere show that it looked dirty and highly unkempt.

The woman was surprised after opening the room vacated by her tenant. Photo credit: Facebook/Vera Onyekwere and Getty Images/Andreswd.

The former tenant, who has a wife and one child, was said to have lived in the apartment for a period of two years.

Landlady angry after seeing dirty room vacated by tenant

The toilet and bathroom looked like they had not been washed for many months.

Vera wrote while posting the photos:

"So this woman called me to come and see what their tenant that just moved out 4 days ago did to their 1 bedroom apartment in a space of living in it for just 2 years. You won’t understand these pictures until you see the rest of the apartments in the building to see how standard and neatly it was furnished before rental.

"This guy is in his early 30s with a young wife and a son. See how you open your eyes and damage another person’s investment, yet you expect yourself to make it in life and probably own a house as well? You will crumble, dear! The clear X-ray of one’s heart shows how you handle something that is not yours!"

Facebook users react to photos of dirty apartment

Okoro Faith Oghenefejiro said:

"How much did you take as caution fee? It was intentionally done, obviously."

Dave Udaya commented:

"Tufiakwa! This is so irritating. So a normal human being is living here?"

